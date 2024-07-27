CHFL player count results in penalty

A Central Highlands Football League senior team has been found to have too many players on the ground after the opposition called for a count.
Umpires established Gordon started the last quarter of its clash with Hepburn at Gordon on Saturday with 19 players on the field.
However, the CHFL has confirmed that in keeping with AFL Victoria rules the count will not have any impact on the final result and Gordon's 31-point win will stand.
Final scores: 12.11 (83) to 7.10 (52).
The CHFL says the umpires' decision to award a free kick and 50m penalty - which resulted in a goal to Isaac Grant - to Hepburn as a result of count had been correct.
The rule also states that any scores added while the additional player and/or players are on the ground be cancelled.
As Gordon had not scored in that time, no change to the scoreline was required.
The count took place in the opening moment of the last term with Gordon leading by 46 points.
Gordon coach Brenton Payne said the Eagles had released the mistake immediately and had been in the process of getting the extra player off when play was stopped for the count.
The umpires will make a report on the incident to the CHFL board.
THIS is not the first time Payne has been involved in a match in which the team he has been playing for has been found to have 19 players on the field after play was stopped for a count.
He was part of the Southport team which was found to have breached the rule in the 2018 NEAFL grand final.
NEAFL officials determined that the breach had "no material impact on the outcome of the game and the score should stand".
Southport was leading by 60 points and went on to claim the premiership.
