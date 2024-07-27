'The crowd was electric': Miners men score a thrilling win at home

The Ballarat Miners men are through to the preliminary final after defeating Dandenong in 79-67 in front of a roaring home crowd at Selkirk Stadium.
It was the Miners' first game back with coach Luke Brennan in two weeks, after he returned home from an overseas trip.
Speaking after the game, Brennan said he was incredibly proud of the players' performance on the night.
"I truly believe that we have the best fans in the league," he said. "And for us, we haven't put our best foot forward the last couple of weeks so to be able to come out and put on a performance that they can be proud of is really pleasing for me as a coach to see, and it's fun to be a part of."
The Miners' lost to Frankston and Eltham in the past two weeks, but it was a different story against the Rangers.
"It wasn't reinventing the wheel by any means, it was just going back to who we wanted to be," Brennan said.
Tall centre Majok Majok was impressive on the Miners' defence, leading boards with 18 by the end of the match.
Ballarat went tit-for-tat with the Rangers for the first half, but by the end of the third-quarter, they had opened up a 10 point lead over Dandenong.
Looking past the Miners' rowdy-crowd was the Rangers' Tad Dufelmeier with 20 points and seven assists for the game.
Ararat local Zac Dunmore was the Miners' leading scorer on the night, with 20 points for the game. He was followed closely by captain Tyler Rudolph with 19 points.
"I think we felt like we were in a good spot in the first two quarters," Rudolph said. "But we felt like we just needed to keep chipping away and then I felt in that third is where we were kind of able to get a little momentum and push it open a little bit."
Rudolph said getting the win at home made for an extra-special night.
"The crowd was electric," he said. "I thought we played some of our best basketball we've played in the past month or two."
Brennan said it wasn't just those on the court who played a major role in the game.
"It was the players that weren't on the court that stood out to me the most," he said. "Our bench was fantastic."
"They gave us a shot of Red Bull and there were some times when our energy started to drop and it was the guys that didn't touch the court for a second that were actually the ones getting everyone else up and about."
The game marked the Miners' final home court appearance for the season.
Ballarat will get on the road to Sandringham next week for the preliminary final, which Brennan and Rudolph agreed was a challenge.
The Sabres finished in the top four teams in the league, and most recently defeated Mount Gambier 75-59 in their qualifying final.
"It's going to be a tough one," Rudolph said. "I think we're going to have to have a couple of good days of preparation this week and get ourselves ready.
"But I know we're all going to be excited to play more."
The preliminary final will begin at 7:30pm in Sandringham.
