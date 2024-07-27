The Courier
sport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball
Review

'The crowd was electric': Miners men score a thrilling win at home

Rachel Jackson
By Rachel Jackson
July 28 2024 - 12:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Miners Luke Rosendale celebrates win with teammatesat the NBL1 South league semi final against Dandenong. Picture by Adam Trafford
Ballarat Miners Luke Rosendale celebrates win with teammatesat the NBL1 South league semi final against Dandenong. Picture by Adam Trafford

The Ballarat Miners men are through to the preliminary final after defeating Dandenong in 79-67 in front of a roaring home crowd at Selkirk Stadium.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Jackson

Rachel Jackson

Journalist

Covering sports throughout the region. Get in touch at rachel.jackson@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0427 157 515.

More from sports

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.