From Buninyong to the world, Brown wins Australia's first gold

By Matt Hughes
Updated July 28 2024 - 1:50pm, first published 11:50am
Grace Brown won Australia's first gold medal of the Paris Olympics. Picture AAP
From Buninyong to the world, Victoria' Grace Brown has climbed the highest of summits in the world of cycling, dominating to win the Women's Time Trial at the Paris Olympics

