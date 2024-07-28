The best local sport photos in Ballarat this weekend

There's been plenty of local sport happening in the Ballarat region this weekend and The Courier has been there to see it all.
This week, our photographers Kate Healy and Lachlan Bence have been on the sidelines capturing all of the action in the soccer and footy.
On the agenda this weekend:
- Soccer - State League 3: Sebastopol Vikings v Bundoora United at St Georges Reserve.
- Football - Talent League Under-18 girls - GWV Rebels v Calder Cannons at Marty Busch Reserve.
- Football - Talent League Under-18 boys - GWV Rebels v Calder Cannons at Marty Busch Reserve.
- Soccer - State League 1: Ballarat City Women v Caroline Springs George Cross at Morshead Park.
- Soccer - BDSA Women: Forest Rangers v Ballarat White at Wendouree West Reserve.
Want to purchase a photo? Email syndication@austcommunitymedia.com.au
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.