'I wish for a safe community': young people unite amid city's ongoing trauma

WISHES for safety, gender equity and love from school students across the city have been handed to community leaders as tensions are set to rise once more in Ballarat.
Their hopes are in response to lingering discomfort from multiple traumas sustained across the region early in 2024.
This has included bush fires in the Pyrenees Shire and a deadly mining collapse. There have also been the high profile deaths of Rebecca Young, Hannah McGuire and Samantha Murphy, all allegedly at the hands of male perpetrators.
Ms McGuire and Ms Murphy's accused killers, both men aged in their early 20s, are each set to front court next week. Ms Murphy is yet to be found.
"I wish that all children in Ballarat schools, homes and families can feel safe and loved," one wish stated.
Another: "I wish there was less domestic violence and more peace and respect".
Wishes had been sought from students in grade six and year 10, both stages of transition. The call to action has been part of a Compassionate Ballarat community-wide project, in partnership with City of Ballarat, to help the region heal.
Compassionate Ballarat's Lynne Reeder said these were important calls on inclusion and acceptance from future leaders to adults guiding the community today.
"Wishes are important to clarify what we want to see in the world. They help us develop a focus, an energy...they are also grounding what we want," Dr Reeder said.
"It's one thing for wishes to aspire, but another to ground them."
To represent such hopes and demands symbolically, City of Ballarat has planted a compassionate reminder in the gardens along the Victoria Street entrance to the city.
Some schools, such as Emmaus Catholic Primary School, have planted out their own seeds and seedlings of compassion on school grounds as a reminder.
The Compassionate Ballarat alliance, featuring civic leaders from diverse backgrounds, came to the fore during COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. This helped to urge people to be kind to each other.
"Compassion is what motivates people to care for each other," Dr Reeder said.
"...It's about being sensitive to each other."
Other wishes spoke to accepting more refugees, focusing on peace not war, giving people second chances when they make a mistake and wanting Ballarat's older citizens to feel safe, connected and respected.
All schools are encouraged to continue to add their wishes to the project, which will be collated into a shared healing book for the city.
