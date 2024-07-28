CHFL R14 reviews: Eagles never been better placed

There's no shortrage of drama in CHFL this season.
There's been three senior matches abandoned and now a player count.
All this on top of what has been an intriguing battle for places in the top eight, which with three rounds to go is still to be resolved.
LADDER: BUNGAREE 44, 179.25; GORDON 44, 145.84; DAYLESFORD 44, 143.67; NEWLYN 36, 162.39; SKIPTON 36, 147.47; DUNNSTOWN 36, 134.12; HEPBURN 34, 162.31; CARNGHAM-LINTON 32, 129.51; Rokewood-Corindhap 28, 115.76; Buninyong 26, 98.85; Learmonth 20, 91.09; Creswick 20, 68.29; Springbank 12, 74.86; Ballan 12, 70.37; Waubra 12, 54.78; Clunes 8, 65.04; Beaufort 4, 29.27
Gordon has been lurking in the shadows in the Central Highlands Football League.
It has been a slower build than their 2022 and 23 premiership campaigns.
Right now though with three home and away rounds to play, the second-placed Eagles are probably the last team anyone will want to play in the finals in an open premiership race.
For the fourth year in a row Gordon looks assured of a top-two finish, giving it a second to none chance of securing the CHFL's first ever three peat.
What has made them all the more impressive is that the Eagles have climbed their way into second without first-year coach Brenton Payne ever having a full-strength team on the park.
Gordon reinforced its claim for at the very least joint premiership favouritism with Bungaree by defeating Hepburn by 31 points in heavy conditions at Gordon on Saturday.
With six wins in a row, this was an opportunity for the Burras to firm up their grip on fourth place, but typically of the competition this season they were unable to grab it. - the loss sending them from fourth to seventh.
Payne said making the most of when conditions were at their best to lead by 15 points at quarter time and 39 points at the main break.
Adam Toohey was a key factor and his improving form is a major reason Gordon is looking so dangerous - getting most of five goals to set up the early advantage.
Payne said Toohey had finally shrugged off shoulder and elbow issues which had troubled him and was looking as dangerous as ever.
He said the Eagles' ability to put away a good side had been one of the most pleasing aspects of the performance.
Hepburn coach Shane Fisher said while the Burras had stuck to the task, the damage had been done in the first half
He said Gordon had structured up really well and it had been a disappointing outcome.
Interestingly, the match featured a player count just moments after the start of the last quarter.
Gordon was found to have 19 players on the ground, resulting in a free kick and 50m to Hepburn, which Isaac Grant converted into a goal.
This was the only impact it had on the scoreboard though.
Under AFL Victoria rules a team found to have too many players on the field lose any scores it has posted while having the excess numbers.
In this case, Gordon had not scored so no change to the scoreline was required.
Hepburn will monitor Brayden Yanner with hamstring tightness in the week ahead.
Gordon 5.4 10.8 11.10 12.11 (83)
Hepburn 3.1 4.5 4.6 7.10 (52)
GOALS - Gordon: A.Toohey 5, J.Graham 2, J.Gorman 1, B.Sutcliffe 1, B.Griffiths 1, Z.Ryan 1, B.Payne 1; Hepburn: S.Tighe 3, I.Grant 2, B.Noble 1, B.Mckay 1
BEST - Gordon: R.Ranieri, M.Griffiths, A.Toohey, J.Lampi, J.Graham, M.Nolan; Hepburn: D.Dennis, N.Johns, J.Clarke, I.Grant, H.Rodgers, T.Brown
Skipton made an important statement with an 11-point win over Bungaree at Bungaree.
It continues an Emu hoodoo for Bungaree, which has not beaten Skipton since 2018, and will sow a little bit of doubt with the blemish so close to finals.
It was a massive result for Skipton after a damaging loss to Creswick and puts it back within percentage of fourth position and a chance at securing a double chance in the first week of finals.
Emus coach Chris Banwell said the Creswick loss had hurt and his players had taken a much better mindset and greater hunger to Bungaree - especially also knowing not even a top eight finish was certain.
He said they had been determined to make a better start and they had delivered on this.
Banwell said taking a 21-point lead to the main break had been decisive.
He said the Emus had also appreciated playing on a "hard deck", with its midfield stepping up.
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight, who was not too fazed by the result, said the Demons had left themselves with too much to do late.
He late in the first quarter and early in the second had been turning points in the contest, with Skipton taking its opportunities.
"We couldn't get the scoreboard pressure we needed."
Waight was pleased with the way Bungaree stuck at the task, getting close enough to potentially do some damage late.
He said Demons would learn from it, with it better to have the loss now than in finals.
While Skipton reported a clean bill of health, Bungaree lost defender Ben Simpson early in the first quarter with what Waight described as calf "awareness".
Waight said while the soreness did not appear too bad, they were not prepared to risk him.
Skipton 4.3 7.3 7.6 8.10 (58)
Bungaree 2.1 3.6 5.8 6.11 (47)
GOALS - Skipton: R.Monument 2, J.McClure 2, L.Stranks 1, S.Romeril 1, J.Draffin 1, P.Graham 1; Bungaree: J.Butler 3, J.Lukich 2, J.Mahar 1
BEST - Skipton: M.Gilbert, J.Webster, D.Phillips, J.McClure, P.Graham, L.Lamb; Bungaree: M.Geary, T.Elliott, B.Dodd, C.Edwards, J.Mahar, J.Gallagher
Newlyn is back in the top four after its most important win of the season - defeating Carngham-Linton by 19 points at Snake Valley.
Cats coach Jarrett Giampaolo described the win in an eight-game game" as massive - lifting them to fourth and all but locking away a finals berth.
"It puts us in a good place."
He said Newlyn had gone into the game with a plan to nullify Carngham-Linton's run and carry game, with early goals setting the tone.
The Saints never recovered from a 27-point deficit in the opening term, with Giampaolo full of praise for the defensive work of his forwards and the job Liam Hoy did to keep Nick O'Brien quiet.
He said Hoy had been an outstanding defender in his VFL career and to have the option of playing him back wasa great asset to have.
Hoy went back for one of the first times this season owing to the late withdrawals of Wes Carter and Marcus Tilley.
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble said the loss had been a setback, with the Saints slipping to eighth.
They are still well placed to keep their spot in the top eight with games against Beaufort and Ballan still to play.
However, they are not placed where Scoble would like them to be with losses to Daylesford and Skipton since defeating Bungaree.
Scoble said Newlyn's bigger bodies had basically out-muscled Carngham-Linton - especially early.
He said the likes of key forward Kieran Collins (3 goals), and midfielders Sean Willmott and Tom Nash had been physically too strong.
Scoble said the Saints had also been unable to overcome Newlyn's defensive press
Newlyn is likely to be without veteran Adam Sewell until finals after he suffered a hamstring strain in the second half.
Carngham-Linton is monitoring Luke Hodgson for signs of concussion.
Newlyn 4.4 5.6 8.9 10.9 (69)
Carngham Linton 0.1 2.5 4.5 7.8 (50)
GOALS - Newlyn: K.Collins 3, D.Fishwick 3, J.Cleary 1, M.Phelps 1, T.Nash 1, K.Prendergast 1; Carngham Linton: D.O'Brien 2, B.Benson 2, W.Bruty 1, J.Pound 1, J.Foley 1
BEST - Newlyn: T.Nash, D.Wehrung, K.Collins, L.Hoy, S.Murphy-McKay, K.Prendergast; Carngham Linton: T.Raven, S.Hopper, K.Raven, N.O'Brien, D.O'Brien, J.O'Brien
Creswick made it three wins on end at Clunes' expense at Creswick, surviving a thriller by six points.
With young livewire Dane-Francis Whitfield a match-winner with five goals, the Wickers had to do it the hard way.
Creswick led by seven points at half-time, but Clunes turned the game on its head with a three-goal third term.
It looked like the Magpies might have done enough in the slippery conditions, but Creswick finished all over them despite the valiant efforts of dominant Clunes ruckman Matthew Kasparian.
Despite knee soreness, Kasparian did as he liked in the ruck and for a large part of the day looked like being a game-break and then match-winner.
In the end it was a combined effort led by Caleb Hepworth, playing his 15th game, Ryan Cox, Marcus Hottes and Aaron Sedgwick which allowed Creswick to get over the line.
Creswick coach Paul Borchers said the Wickers' resolve to fight their way back after getting behind in the third quarter was probably the most pleasing aspect of the performance.
Despite leading, Borcher was not happy with Creswick's first half.
He said they had not stuck to their structures and then this led to Clunes being first to the ball and being able to switch play into open spaces.
"We're disciplined to stop that, so that became a focus for us.
"Forcing second and third stoppages became important for us in getting the ball out."
Clunes coach Luke Davidson said the result typified the Magpies' season, with them unable to capitalise on their hard work.
He said the game in their control, his message at three quarter had been to stay disciplined.
"We knew they were going to come hard in the last quarter and we didn't want to give away any free kicks which might turn the game Creswick's way."
Davidson said unfortunately Creswick kicked two goals to close the gap, while Clunes was unable to take its chances.
"They kept coming at us."
Clunes lost Jakob Robertson with a strained hamstring.
Creswick 3.4 5.5 5.6 8.8 (56)
Clunes 2.3 4.4 7.7 7.8 (50)
GOALS - Creswick: D.Whitfield 5, R.Cox 1, J.Anagnostou 1, L.Scheele 1; Clunes: R.Thompson 1, M.Kasparian 1, M.Paramonov 1, M.Ryan 1, A.Bowd 1, M.Murray 1, D.Coon 1
BEST - Creswick: C.Hepworth, A.Sedgwick, D.Whitfield, T.Landwehr, E.Henderson, M.Hottes; Clunes: M.Kasparian, A.Bowd, A.Riches, M.Ryan, J.Radlof, B.Pickering
Rokewood-Corindhap has been left to further rue a series of close losses after moving within a game of the top eight with a 33-point victory over Learmonth at Rokewood.
The Grasshoppers have won four of their past five matches, but with a bye next week it is all too late.
However, it is close losses to Daylesford and Creswick which will haunt them into the off-season.
Although just a game away from eighth, a bye next round will slam the door in their face.
Rokewood-Corindhap claimed the ascendancy in the second quarter and then restricted the disappointing Lakies to two goals after half-time.
Rokewood Corindhap 2.8 5.8 7.10 9.14 (68)
Learmonth 2.2 3.2 4.5 5.5 (35)
GOALS - Rokewood Corindhap: C.Barrenger 5, M.Riding 2, R.Aikman 1, M.Searl 1; Learmonth: D.Harberger 2, J.Findlay 1, W.Green 1, D.Folkes 1
BEST - Rokewood Corindhap: C.Barrenger, C.Long, M.Aikman, M.Rivett, J.Bragagnolo, Z.Priddle; Learmonth: W.Green, J.Rae, M.Judd, N.Willox, C.Kimber, P.Collins
Dunnstown was never really threatened by Ballan, going away by 41 points at Dunnstown.
Towners joint coach Glenn Wilkins said they could not have hoped for much more.
The sixth-placed Dunnstown is within percentage of fourth and still with a big chance a late surge into the top four
A last round bye might thwart that, but the Towners are well placed to finish off with wins against Learmonth and Rokewood-Corindhap.
Ballan coach Harley Bongart said while the effort was there from the Blues, Dunnstown was too accomplished.
Dunnstown 3.5 6.8 7.9 10.12 (72)
Ballan 1.2 2.4 3.6 4.7 (31)
GOALS - Dunnstown: M.Henderson 3, K.Dickson 2, W.Henderson 1, B.Whittaker 1, B.Murphy 1, J.Crone 1, B.Collins 1; Ballan: J.Kurzman 2, J.Fuller 1, A.Mullane 1
BEST - Dunnstown: R.Adams, L.Hunter, W.Henderson, C.Tangey, P.Tuddenham, T.Wardell; Ballan: L.Conlan, J.Arnold, D.Nielsen, D.Velden, A.Mullane, R.Bongart
Springbank had its third win of the season.
The Tigers comfortably had the better of Beaufort by 41 points at Wallace to leapfrog to 13th.
Beaufort fielded one of its stronger line-ups, but was unable to create enough score opportunities.
Springbank 4.4 7.6 7.12 9.14 (68)
Beaufort 1.0 1.1 1.1 4.3 (27)
GOALS - Springbank: B.Haintz 2, B.Maher 2, Z.Bozanich 2, J.Simpson 1, K.Maher 1, J.Thompson 1; Beaufort: S.Wotherspoon 1, K.johannesen 1, J.Mulcahy 1, D.Jones 1
BEST - Springbank: B.Haintz, T.Kelly, P.Glanford, H.Twaits, B.Maher, J.Thompson; Beaufort: R.Herman, J.Wotherspoon, L.Harris, A.Gaylard, J.McDermott, K.Johannesen
Chris Molivas stole the show with 10 goals as Daylesford downed Waubra by 62 points.
He has spent the season on a wing, but was moved to a key forward role to allow the Bulldogs to look an different structure.
Daylesford coach Hamish Jarrad said Molivas was being tagged most weeks and the move was made to see what other options were open to them.
Jarrad said the Bulldogs had found their forward line was becoming a little static and Molivas and Panayi had provided another dimension.
Waubra coach Trav Ford said the Roos had paid the price for allowing Daylesford off the chain earkly - with the home side leading by 35 points at quarter time.
He said Waubra's better performances this season had come off strong start and on this occasion Daylesford had been far too good.
Daylesford 6.1 9.3 11.6 16.7 (103)
Waubra 0.2 0.2 3.3 4.7 (31)
GOALS - Daylesford: C.Molivas 10, A.Panayi 3, T.Lee 1, C.Lee 1, T.Conroy 1; Waubra: B.Colligan 2, W.Tol 1, D.Jenkins 1
BEST - Daylesford: C.Molivas, A.Panayi, A.Boyse, T.Dean, L.Johnston, M.Cummings; Waubra: H.Roscoe, B.Colligan, N.Benson, M.Harrison, A.McPherson, D.Jenkins
