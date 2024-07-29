The Courier
Werry and Stephan ready for first row of Paris Olympic Games

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
July 29 2024 - 11:05am
Lucy Stephan and Katrina Werry will take to the waters on Monday night for the heat of the women's eights. Picture by Adam Trafford
Lucy Stephan and Katrina Werry will take to the waters on Monday night for the heat of the women's eights. Picture by Adam Trafford

BALLARAT'S Katrina Werry and Ballarat Grammar alumni Lucy Stephan will hit the water for the first time in the Australian women's eight crew on Monday night when they compete in the first heat at the Paris Olympics.

