Vital achievement for a club with history steeped in preventing isolation

ACHIEVEMENT behind the cupcakes and celebratory lunch was far from lost on Marjorie O'Donnell.
The event marked 50 years for Ballarat Deaf Social Club. For Ms O'Donnell, a founding member, it is an impressive feat for the club to have continued to evolve, include new members and still be relevant after five decades.
"We support each other, there is guidance, and it helps prevent isolation," Ms O'Donnell said.
"It's important for mental health...we're like one big family."
Almost one in three Australians aged 65-plus live with deafness or hearing loss, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare's latest chronic conditions snapshot shows.
Ballarat Deaf Social Club stemmed from the former Ewing House School for Deaf Children as a way to socialise outside school.
Ewing House, which opened in Wendouree's Gregory Street in 1952, was absorbed into Forest Street Primary School in 2003. The Ewing House site, opposite Lake Wendouree wetlands, was sold to an investor for a reported $1 million in 2004.
Ballarat Deaf Social Club has become custodian for many relics from the school.
Auslan is meanwhile becoming a popular visual communication for teachers with students in modern classrooms. The Courier reported early in 2024 that sign language has increasingly become a communication option for non-verbal children and toddlers in class and early childhood centres.
The club's anniversary celebrations attracted people from across Victoria and South Australia for lunch at Sebastopol Bowls Club on July 28. Attendees included the club's first secretary Maureen Day.
The club is open to all ages for dinners and day trips.
