Big moves in the BFNL leaderboard, but top players maintain their lead

There are no changes to the top of the leaderboard in The Courier player of the year with the three leaders, Matt Johnston of East Point, Josh Guthrie of Sunbury and Brett Bewley of Darley all missing the weekend's games.
Johnston and Guthrie each had byes, while Bewley missed with a quad injury sustained just before the start of last week's match.
Sebastopol's Lachlan Cassidy provided the highlight of the round, adding his name to the 200 club for the season with a brilliant game against Darley which included 42 possessions and 201 ranking points.
It was a tough week for the votes with a number of teams who were defeated seeing individuals dominate the matches, despite the final result.
This is the last week that votes will appear in The Courier. For the last four weeks of the home-and-away season, the votes will be in camera with the winner to be crowned on Henderson Medal night in September.
5 - Josh Sparkman (North Ballarat)
4 - Malachi White (North Ballarat)
3 - Josh Huxtable (Bacchus Marsh)
2 - Isaac Carey (North Ballarat)
1 - Joel Freeman (North Ballarat)
5 - William Liston (Ballarat)
4 - Angus Gove (Lake Wendouree)
3 - Jaydo Wright (Lake Wendouree)
2 - Tristan Maple (Ballarat)
1 - Zak Rinaldi (Ballarat)
5 - Broden Collins (Melton South)
4 - Jaycob Hickey (Melton)
3 - Lachlan Walker (Melton)
2 - Lachlan Watkins (Melton)
1 - Jordan Kight (Melton)
5 - Lachlan Cassidy (Sebastopol)
4 - Matt Denham (Darley)
3 - Bailey Medwell (Sebastopol)
2 - Tony Lockyer (Sebastopol)
1 - Adam Azzopardi (Darley)
47 - Matt Johnston (East Point)
43 - Josh Guthrie (Sunbury)
41 - Brett Bewley (Darley)
32 - Riley Polkinghorne (North Ballarat)
