Big moves in the BFNL leaderboard, but top players maintain their lead

By Greg Gliddon
Updated July 30 2024 - 10:46am, first published 10:31am
William Liston picked up the five votes in the clash between Ballarat and Lake Wendouree
There are no changes to the top of the leaderboard in The Courier player of the year with the three leaders, Matt Johnston of East Point, Josh Guthrie of Sunbury and Brett Bewley of Darley all missing the weekend's games.

