'Fever' inspiration and a reminder to be kind for big week ahead

We hope, that like Sanka in Cool Runnings, you are feeling very Olympic today.
I'm journalist Melanie Whelan and can happily report five-ring fever has well and truly taken hold of Ballarat - one of only three Olympic cities in Australia.
Cyclist Grace Brown has captured one of the first gold medals up for grabs in the 2024 Paris Games.
Brown, who hails from down the road in Camperdown, is a four-time Australian women's elite time trial champion from our Mount Helen course. Warrnambool-based sports reporter Matt Hughes has the golden story.
If you're after when to watch our Ballarat athletes in Paris contention, sports reporter Greg Gliddon has you covered - and it starts tonight with Head of the Lake champion rowers Kat Werry and Lucy Stephan in action in the women's eight.
And don't forget, popular Ballarat high jump 'king' Yual Reath has big shoes to fill, carrying on a legacy started by one of our original Olympians John Vernon. I have delved into a bit of Olympic history ahead of the athletics program next week.
On a more sombre note, there is no shying from the fact it has been a horrible year for our city with a string of multiple tragedies and the tension about to rise once more. Student from Ballarat have united in a powerful showing of their wishes for a safer, more compassionate city with community leaders.
Meanwhile, Ballarat city council reporter Alison Foletta has been exploring new shopping opportunities along Armstrong Street and in the Bridge Mall.
Have a great, inspired week and please, be kind to yourself and each other,
Melanie Whelan
