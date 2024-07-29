North finds its Spark, Cassidy moves into 200 club

North Ballarat's Josh Sparkman certainly provided the spark for the Roosters in their big win over Bacchus Marsh, coming agonisingly close to the magical 200 ranking point mark after a dominant display at Mars Stadium
Sparkman finished with 195 ranking points made up of 39 possessions, seven marks, 10 inside 50s and seven clearances.
Malachi White also had a big day, particularly around the ball, finishing with 10 clearances to go with his two goals.
For Bacchus Marsh, Josh Huxtable was a key driver including 26 possessions and 13 clearances. He and ruck Luke Goetz were key to the club's drive out of the middle with Goetz finishing with 73 hit outs on the day.
A five-goal haul from Joel Freeman was impressive for the Roosters as they finally found the big sticks after a slow few weeks.
NORTH BALLARAT STATS
BACCHUS MARSH STATS
What a strange game statistically this game was. Despite Ballarat winning comfortably by 32 points, all the major ball winners on the ground were from Lake Wendouree.
Leading the way with the most touches was Angus Gove who had 31 possessions for the day, including 18 contested disposals to lead all-comers on the ground. The possessions saw him finish as the highest ranking point winner with 153 for the day.
The next two ranked players on the ground were Tom Zampatti and Jaydo Wright, also from Lake Wendouree.
The best ranked player for Ballarat was Tom Mooney who finished with 23 possessions and a goal, but if you look down the the ranking points, it was also a great game from Will Liston who's 22 possessions including 18 contested and 10 tackles while Harry Butler was important up forward with three goals.
LAKE WENDOUREE
BALLARAT
How's this for some stats. Melton South ruck Broden Collins finished Saturday's match against Melton with 24 possessions of which ALL were contested as the big man finished as the highest-ranked player on the ground which included his 73 hit outs.
It's a depth issue that looms as the biggest problem for the Panthers with Cody Chapman and Darby Schilder the only other players to be in the top ranked players on the ground from Melton South.
Chapman and Collins combined for 23 clearances between them in a battle that the Panthers actually won. In another strange quirk, the Panthers also won the free kicks 21-6.
For Melton, it was a case of everyone pitching in to get the job done. Jordan Kight's six goals was dominant up forward while Jaycob Hickey and Lachlan Walker combined for 30 tackles between them. Hickey also had seven clearances and two goals on the day.
The stats show that with a bit more depth and some work on the amount of tunrovers, Melton South will be a pretty good side down the track, but right now their cross-town rivals appear on track for another premiership.
MELTON SOUTH
MELTON
Lachlan Cassidy is finally back for the Burra, but after a five-point loss, it might be a case of too-little, too-late.
But the midfield dynamo should pick up the three votes after joining the elite 200-club in a scintillating performance at Darley.
Cassidy finished with 42 touches, 19 contested possessions, 11 tackles and 11 clearances and 201 ranking points, but it wasn't quite enough for his side to get across the line.
Bailey Medwell and Tony Lockyer also got above 30 possessions for the Burra, but the early loss of Luke Kiel proved decisive,
Matt Denham was Darley's best with 30 touches while Adam Azzopardi also had a big game with 29 disposals and a goal.
DARLEY
SEBASTOPOL
