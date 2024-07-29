Big finals hopes for key guard after training incident

The Ballarat Miners hope that guard Max Cody will be able to return to the men's team for Saturday night's preliminary final with Sandringham after he missed the weekend's semi-final win.
Cody suffered a concussion in a training incident last week which ruled him out of the 13-point win over Dandenong on Saturday
However, the club is confident that Cody should be ready to play having, to this point of his recovery, not believed to have sustained any ill-effects from the concussion.
Cody, in his second season at the club, is the key playmaker for the Miners, often being charged with taking the ball from one end of the court to the other as he sets up the plays.
The men's team won through to the preliminary final after an inspired third-quarter turnaround which saw them open up a 10-point lead at the last change, having trailed at half time.
The Miners jumped out to a 17-point lead late in the game before Dandenong rallied with a 9-0 run to close the margin to just eight points with two minutes to go, but the Miners settled well in the final moments to win well
The women's team saw just seven players take the court in the thrilling come-from-behind win over Knox, and will once again be down on numbers for their preliminary final with confirmation that centre Alexandra Bunton will miss the rest of the season.
Bunton is understood to have returned to Canberra for personal reasons while young gun Ella Gordon has also been ruled out for the remainder of the season, but in some good news, the knee injury she sustained in the elimination final victory is not expected to sideline her for any more than six weeks, allowing her to return in time for the NBL season
Ballarat is the only club to have both its men's and women's teams qualify for the preliminary finals in the NBL1 South competition.
The Miners women will travel to Keilor to play the Thunder on Saturday night at 5.30pm. Their one meeting this season saw the Miners win by 18 points. The men will then play at Sandringham at 7.30pm. The men also have a winning record over the Sabres after a 13-point win in round 13 at Selkirk Stadium.
