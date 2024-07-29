The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Big finals hopes for key guard after training incident

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
July 29 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Max Cody (left) sat out Saturday night's win over Dandenong after a concussion at training. Picture by Adam Trafford
Max Cody (left) sat out Saturday night's win over Dandenong after a concussion at training. Picture by Adam Trafford

The Ballarat Miners hope that guard Max Cody will be able to return to the men's team for Saturday night's preliminary final with Sandringham after he missed the weekend's semi-final win.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.