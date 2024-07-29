Where Ballarat's next primary school will be built

Families in Ballarat's western growth zone will have another option after the state government announced funding for a new school.
A new Catholic school will be built in the Winterfield North estate, off Greenhalghs Road in Winter Valley, with the help of $6 million from the state government.
Diocese of Ballarat Catholic Education executive director Tom Sexton said the school location was intended to offer places for the young families in the growth areas.
"The west of Ballarat is exploding in numbers and lots of young families are heading that way - that was our highest priority," he said.
The $6 million is for the first stage of works, which Mr Sexton anticipates will initially cater for prep to grade two.
"It usually takes about three stages to get the facilities you need for prep to six," he said.
Over time Mr Sexton anticipates the school will cater for 400 students.
The last Catholic school to open in Ballarat was eight years ago when Siena Catholic Primary School started classes.
Three years later the government's Lucas Primary School opened.
Mr Sexton said they are also looking at options to have a kindergarten as part of the school to offer a wraparound service for families.
Amid the funding boost to non-government schools announced across the state on July 29, Our Lady Help of Christians School in Wendouree will receive $2.4 million for upgrades.
The money will be spent to modernise classrooms that have not changed since the 1990s.
"We've got three general purpose learning areas that are badly in need of renewal and refurbishment," acting principal Anthony Clifford said.
He said these upgrades would make a big difference to the learning environment for the students.
"It gives them a life when they walk in [to the new classrooms]," Mr Clifford said.
"When we put kids in a new, invigorating learning environment, it actually provides them with an impetus to focus on their learning, to be responsible for their learning."
Wendouree MP Juliana Addison said it was important for her that families in her electorate had choice when it came to where to send their children to school.
When asked about the need for a new secondary school in Ballarat, she said she was constantly talking to education minister Ben Carroll about the city's needs.
"I will continue to advocate for him with him to make sure that we have great education," she said.
"But in saying that we have great schools in the state system with Phoenix and Ballarat High servicing those [growth] areas, as well as great Catholic schools."
Planning is ongoing for the population in the north, including where housing and services will go.
Ms Addison said upgrades to the Our Lady Help of Christians School would help give more options to families moving into Mount Rowan and further north of the highway.
Diocese of Ballarat Catholic education executive director Tom Sexton said they were looking to secure land in the area and were open to the exact location.
The money announced on July 29 comes from a specific state government fund, for non-government schools.
When asked about why the government funded non-government schools, Ms Addison said it was important for these schools to also have up to date learning spaces.
"We know that over a third of Victorian students attend non-government schools," she said.
"We think it's really important, particularly for low fee paying schools, that we make sure that they have the facilities to be able to offer great learning spaces for kids to get the most out of their education."
