Brawl on Humffray Street leaves victim with 'laceration'

A "large group" of youths were involved in an assault in Ballarat East on Sunday night.
According to the official Ballarat Eyewatch Facebook page, police said "two parties arranged to meet in Humffray Street North to discuss a conflict" about 7pm at the corner of Queen Street North.
"Prior to approaching the group, the victim has allegedly observed some of the youths holding weapons and he has retreated to a property in Finch Street," police said.
"The group followed the victim to Finch Street and its alleged a number of parties assaulted the victim in the driveway."
The victim "received a small laceration" before residents came outside, which caused the larger group to flee.
Police are searching for the "identity of the offending parties", and anyone in the area who may have seen or heard anything, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage, is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Need more news from The Courier? Check out our WhatsApp channel for stories as they go online, and download our app for breaking news alerts - and daily puzzles
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.