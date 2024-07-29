Search continues in Daylesford for missing man Esteban

Police and the SES are searching the area around Victoria Park in Daylesford, as they continue to look for missing man Esteban, who disappeared in 2021.
Police have renewed calls for information in relation to his disappearance and are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.
Esteban was last seen leaving his family holiday home in Daylesford about 3.30am on Sunday, April 11, 2021.
Despite several calls for information and early searches, he has not been seen since.
At the time, the police Air Wing and Dog Squad joined SES volunteers to search for him.
"Esteban, who resides in Patterson Lakes, is about 182cm tall with a medium build and has a slight limp when he walks," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black 2XU puffer jacket, distinctive rings on his fingers and was carrying a green satchel and tan coloured water bottle."
In the weeks after his disappearance, his family told The Courier the disappearance was very out of character and that they were desperate to find him.
His sister in law, Kristie Garrett, said the weeks after his disappearance were "horrible", especially for Esteban's wife and children.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.