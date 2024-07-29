Lives might depend on a not-so-easy conversation with loved ones

NURSE Larna Woodyatt wants people to have what she knows is not an easy conversation, but maybe in a less-intense, generalised way. Perhaps at the dinner table or at half-time in the football.
This DonateLife Week, the Grampians Health nurse donation specialist is encouraging people to let their loved ones know their wishes about organ and tissue donation before it might become a tougher, or unexpected conversation in a hospital waiting room.
The wider Ballarat region has an above-average number of people signed up for organ donation in Victoria.
Almost one in three residents in the Ballarat, Golden Plains and Hepburn shires have joined the registry, figures released this week show. In Moorabool and the Pyrenees, about one in five people are registered.
"Knowing what your loved one wanted makes it so much easier," Ms Woodyatt said.
"There has been a real mix in times when people do raise donation opportunity with us...My experience is there are a number of families increasing who are asking what is possible.
"Donation opportunity has become less of a shock or surprise for families than when we started...even though they might not know what their loved one wanted, it's certainly not as much of a shock."
Registering on the Australian Organ Donation Register is confidential and is an indication for loved ones of your wishes - this is the starting point for nurses, such as Ms Woodyatt, to approach families.
Only two per cent of hospital deaths occur in a way that makes donation possible.
"This is why we need to make sure all opportunities are explored and know what loved ones wishes are," Ms Woodyatt said.
Adding your name to the registry does not guarantee becoming an organ or tissue donor. DonateLife makes clear donations will only proceed with family support and specialist medical approval.
How you die will also affect which organs and tissues you can donate and organ donation only proceeds if a person needing a transplant is matched with you.
Ms Woodyatt said it was pleasing to see regional Victorian areas typically had higher proportions of people registered as potential organ and tissue donors but numbers were still quite low.
There have been significant drops in the number of people registered in Ballarat (850 people, down from 1003 a year earlier) and Golden Plains shire (185, down from 211).
About 1800 Australians are on an organ transplant wait lost and a further 14,000 more were on dialysis waiting for a kidney match, DonateLife numbers show.
Ms Woodyatt said gradually momentum and awareness for donation registry was building in the wake of the pandemic.
"COVID-19 didn't stop people who were unwell from needing a transplant," Ms Woodyatt said.
"Every year - and this year is no different - we encourage people to use DonateLife week as a prompt to know their loved ones wishes."
For more details, or to register with DonateLife, visit here.
