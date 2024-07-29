Ballarat fast-food outlet in limbo

It's Emily Sweet, managing editor of The Courier with today's top stories to take you into Tuesday.
Leading our coverage this morning, journalist Nieve Walton reports that the future is uncertain for Ballarat's Carls Jr outlet.
The group that owns the Creswick Road store has gone into voluntary administration.
The outlet was closed last night, with the Ballarat store among more than 20 others that have gone into administration.
Meanwhile, a new Catholic school will be built in Ballarat West, catering for young families in the growth area.
It is one of 67 schools to receive government funding to improve their facilities.
Check out the interactive from ACM state reporter Ben Silvester to see which other schools made the cut for the government's cash splash.
Meanwhile, reporter Gwen Liu speaks to Lucas resident Chris Benham on his decision to spend $25,000 to slash his power bills.
And in sport, don't miss the latest from Paris in our Olympics live blog thanks to our national team.
For all these stories and more, check out the list below.
Thanks for your support,
-Emily Sweet, managing editor.
