Big cat's day out for birthday celebrations and global Tiger Day

Nine-year-old tiger Kai enthusiastically tore open his birthday presents - papier-mâché balls handmade by Haddon Primary School pupils - to help celebrate International Tiger Day at the Ballarat Wildlife Park.
Weighing more than 170 kilograms, Kai is one of two tigers in Ballarat, and is one of the tallest tigers in Australia, being almost nine feet tall when standing on his hind legs.
Kai, alongside his sister, Akasha, are Sumatran-Siberian tigers who were born and hand-raised in Dreamworld in Queensland but live permanently at the Ballarat Wildlife Park - they are among the four tigers in Victoria right now.
Ballarat Wildlife Park operations manager, Jared Mulholland, says that by being by hand-reared, "they love being around people".
WATCH LAST YEAR'S BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION BELOW:
"As you can see, you saw with all the enrichment, they love interacting with things and interacting with keepers and interacting with people, so they are a fantastic educator and ambassador for their species all around the world," Mr Mulholland said.
"Every tiger subspecies is classified as endangered or critically endangered, while tiger numbers have dropped over 100,000 to less than 4500 in the last 100 years. Conservation is a really important part of life from them."
There is good news coming out of wild tiger conservation, with there being some increases in certain tiger populations.
To aid with wild tiger conservation, Ballarat Wildlife Park donates to the WildCats Conservation Alliance to help with wild cat conservation projects around the world.
International Tiger Day is celebrated on July 29 across the world to raise awareness for tiger conservation and the importance of conservation.
