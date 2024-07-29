Pair linked to Barry James Smash Repairs now facing 424 charges each

Lawyers said they will work into the night to reach a resolution which could lead to two people linked to Barry James Smash Repairs plead guilty to fraud charges.
Glen Anthony James and a co-accused, who cannot be named due to a suppression order, appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court for a committal hearing on July 29, 2024.
The pair were facing 318 charges of defrauding emergency service providers such as Victoria Police and the Country Fire Authority and for falsifying accounting records.
Across five years, it's alleged the pair were "double-dipping" by billing emergency services and insurance providers for the same work.
These amounts allegedly ranged between $480 and $2300 for each transaction.
On Monday, the court heard the pair were now facing 424 charges each.
But, prosecution lawyer Debra Coombs said a resolution was being discussed which could see the pair be charged with defrauding insurance companies, but not emergency services.
During the day, the matter was repeatedly adjourned for further discussions to take place, but by 4pm no resolution was reached.
When asked by magistrate Mark Stratmann if a deal could have been reached earlier, Ms Coombs said there hadn't been enough time as an offer wasn't formed until Saturday, July 27.
In response, a lawyer for the co-accused said they would continue working on a resolution for "as long as" they could on Monday night.
The matter will return to court July 30.
