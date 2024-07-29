The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Pair linked to Barry James Smash Repairs now facing 424 charges each

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated July 29 2024 - 5:16pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Anthony James appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on July 29, 2024. Picture file
Glen Anthony James appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on July 29, 2024. Picture file

Lawyers said they will work into the night to reach a resolution which could lead to two people linked to Barry James Smash Repairs plead guilty to fraud charges.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.