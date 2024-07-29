Ballarat fast food outlet goes into voluntary administration

The future is uncertain for a Ballarat fast food chain after its owner went into voluntary administration.
On July 29, KPMG Australia were appointed the voluntary administrators of CJ's QSR Group, who operate 24 Carl's Jr restaurants across the country.
Four stores will remain open and 20 will close immediately.
When the Creswick Road store opened in Ballarat in 2019 it was the fourth store in Victoria.
The brand had identified Australia as "a key growth market" and has since expanded to 49 stores.
At the time owners were looking to fill 120 vacancies, made up of casual, part-time and full-time employees.
KPMG Australia's restructuring services partner David Hardy said in a statement their initial focus will be "stabilising the operations" of the group.
"We will be conducting an immediate sale process of the existing store network and operations," he said.
"We will be working with all stakeholders, including employees, suppliers and landlords, to maximise the outcome for all parties."
Stakeholders will be contacted in the coming days and a creditors meeting is scheduled for August 7, 2024.
Carl's Jr is the latest Ballarat hospitality business to enter administration joining The Forge which has since been saved and beverage manufacture Brink Drinks.
Twenty-five other Carl's Jr stores in the country were operated by third-party sub-licensees, which will now be transitioned.
KPMG Australia said they anticipate minimal changes to the operation of these 25 stores. Other stores around the world will not be affected.
