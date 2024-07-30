Police find allegedly stolen vehicle at Wendouree home, pair charged

A man and woman have been hit with a number of charges after Ballarat police found an allegedly stolen vehicle at a home in Wendouree.
Police were patrolling in Wendouree about 11.30pm on Monday, July 29, when they saw a Ford Ranger ute drive out of Pauls Crescent and into Dowling Street.
When officers attempted to intercept the ute, it is alleged the driver failed to stop and continued driving - last seen heading eastbound on Howitt Street.
"Investigations commenced and enquiries led police to believe the Ford Ranger may have been displaying cloned or fraudulent registration plates," a post on the Eyewatch - Ballarat Police Service Area Facebook page said.
"With the assistance of additional police units, investigators later attended an address in Pauls Crescent and located a residential address with several vehicles parked in the driveway of the address.
"Upon checking the vehicles present, police will allege they located an outstanding stolen vehicle with a female asleep in the back seat. A short time later, a male resident exited the residence and both parties were arrested."
When police searched the vehicle, they allegedly found drugs of dependence inside.
A 32-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both from Wendouree, have been charged and bailed to appear at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court at a later date.
Police are also investigating a number of other separate incidents in the past week.
About 11pm on Sunday, July 28, police attempted to intercept a Toyota Hiace van travelling west on Elsworth Street in Mount Pleasant after a registration check, however the driver allegedly failed to stop.
It was last seen heading towards Cobden Street.
Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of the van, with the registration of PVV 953, to come forward.
Detectives are also investigating the theft of a Holden Commodore sedan which was stolen - among other items - from a home in Soldiers Hill on Friday, July 25.
Police said "unknown" offenders went to the home and forced entry via the front door, while the occupants were at the back of the home unaware of what was happening.
The Commodore, described as a red 2010 VE model, has a registration of 1OR 1WE.
Anyone with information on any of the incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be submitted online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
