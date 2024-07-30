Oarsome result for Werry and Stephan in their Paris heat

BALLARAT rowers Katrina Werry and Lucy Stephan are through to the repechage after their crew clocked the third-fastest time in the women's eight heats in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Werry and Stephan are both former Head of the Lake champions - Werry for Ballarat Clarendon College and Stephan for Ballarat Grammar School.
Stephan is a gold medallist from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in the women's four.
With Stephan in the two-seat and Werry in the bow, the Australian came second in their heat behind Great Britain, who maintained about a two second lead on the Aussies for the entire race.
Georgie Rowe, who sits in Australia's fourth-seat, said the team was "really happy" with the way they executed the race.
"The British crew obviously had a ripper start and something for us to work on," Georgie said.
"It was pretty close at the end so we have a couple of days to look back and focus on our first half of the race and just build on that.
"The conditions don't really affect the way that we row, we always want to maintain our framework and we have our technical cues and our cox did an awesome job at keeping us on those, and it was a longer race and a headwind so we were prepared for that."
The Brits progressed straight to the finals alongside winner of the second heat and reigning champion Romania.
After taking home the gold and setting the world and Olympic record in Tokyo, the Romanians finished with the fastest heat time in Paris with six minutes, 12.31 seconds.
This puts them four seconds ahead of the next closest rival, Great Britain.
Australia finished the heat in time of 6:18.61.
The repechage features five teams and will take place on August 1 at 6:10pm AEST.
The Australians will need to finish in the top four against Italy, the United States of America, Denmark and Canada to progress to the final to be held on August 3.
Keep an eye out for more of Ballarat's athletes in Paris - we have compiled a list of when you can see them in action over the coming days.
Kyra Cooney-Cross - Matildas v USA - 3am, August 1, Quarter finals start August 4.
Cayla George and Jade Melbourne - August 1, 9.30pm, Opals v France, August 5, 5am, Women's quarter finals start August 7.
Yual Reath - High Jump - Qualification round, August 7, 6.05pm, Final, August 11, 3.40am
Kathryn Mitchell - Javelin - Qualification round, August 7, 6.25pm, Final, August 11, 3.40am
Stewart McSweyn - 1500m - Round 1, August 2, 7.05pm, Repechage, August 4, 3.15am, Semi-final, August 5, 5.10am, Final, August 7, 4.50am
Stewart McSweyn - 5000m - Round 1, August 7, 7.10pm, Final, August 11, 4am
Brett Robinson - Men's Marathon - August 10, 4pm
