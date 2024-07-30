The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

How to handle peak stress and turn your game around like an Olympian

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated July 30 2024 - 5:01pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olympic kayak gold medallist Jess Fox quickly regrouped after a shaky semi-final to win gold in Paris. Picture by Getty Images
Olympic kayak gold medallist Jess Fox quickly regrouped after a shaky semi-final to win gold in Paris. Picture by Getty Images

HOW can an athlete like Jess Fox falter a semi-final run and regroup so quickly to win Olympic gold with the spotlight and expectation of a nation upon her?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.