How to handle peak stress and turn your game around like an Olympian

HOW can an athlete like Jess Fox falter a semi-final run and regroup so quickly to win Olympic gold with the spotlight and expectation of a nation upon her?
By this stage, deep into an event, mental preparation becomes vital, Federation University performance psychology professor Remco Pulman says.
And it can be trained.
Professor Pulman predominantly works with elite athletes, including Olympians, and said talent can get an athlete so far but, he said mental practice is just as important to train - especially for the Olympics, which are the sporting pinnacle and typically most extreme stress-inducing sporting stage.
Paddler Jess Fox had been fastest in her heat in the quest for Olympic kayak singles gold - a feat that had eluded her mother twice. She slipped to eighth in the semi-finals on day two and scraped into final.
Questions quickly bobbed up about how Fox could withstand pressure from being the face and flag-bearer of the Australian team in the opening ceremony.
Fox has told Australian media she had to put the semi out of her mind and look to the benefits: this was different to her path to bronze in the same event in the Tokyo Games, and gave her a chance to be the attacker, setting the bar for rivals to chase.
Professor Pulman said personality and mental preparation are key factors for how athletes handle such situations.
"Stress is really what you think it is...How you interpret stress is important. For example, if you're a tennis player coming up against Novak Djokovic, you can see it as a challenge and learn from it," Professor Pulman said.
"When you looked at Jess Fox's face on the starting line, she looked determined and like she knew she could win."
Breathing techniques are some of the easiest ways to deal with stress, Professor Pulman says.
He wished more athletes, such as footballers, would follow the lead of Richmond great Dustin Martin and talk about how breathing and mindfulness can help.
Ballarat Olympic javelin thrower Kathryn Mitchell has openly spoken about dramatically overhauling her mindset to sharpen her game.
At 35 years old, Mitchell was public about what she called releasing the brakes ahead of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. She then captured gold and, now aged 42, is ready for her fourth Olympic Games.
Professor Pulman said age, maturity and experience were key factors.
He was concerned how sporting stress might later impact teenage athletes, whose brains are not fully developed to go with such high stressors.
Practiced mental preparation, he said was vital to take promising strong or technically better athletes to the next levels at the right moments.
Professor Pulman pointed to the renewed confidence and personal happiness American gymnast Simone Biles exuded in Paris. Biles, aged 27, has been tackling some of the hardest routines in her comeback with plenty of background chatter about the twisties that forced her to pull out of action in Tokyo.
There is also French champion swimmer Leon Marchand and his hometown crowd roar and immense pressure in La Defense Arena.
Professor Pulman said how athletes dealt with such expectations - drawing on the crowd energy or blocking it out - largely depends on personality and what works best for them.
"It's really important to be mentally prepared and control your emotions," Professor Pulman said.
"If you can't do that, it can go off the rails."
