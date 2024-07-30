Missing Ballarat woman Renee King located

A Ballarat woman who disappeared from a Warrenheip property, sparking a call from her daughter to get in touch, has been found safe after a search lasting for about two months.
Renee King was living in accommodation in Warrenheip before she left unannounced on Thursday, May 30, and was reported missing.
She was sighted a number of times around Ballarat in the days after she left the accommodation.
On July 8, police and Ms King's daughter Bianca issued a public plea for her to get in touch, and for members of the public to come forward with information on her whereabouts.
"She was located safe and well in Ballarat today," a Victoria Police spokesperson confirmed to The Courier on Tuesday, July 30.
