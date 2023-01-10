The Courier report: Former Ballarat priest George Pell paid tribute to his home city yesterday in the wake of being named a cardinal. The Sydney Archbishop is Ballarat's first clergyman to receive the honour, which qualifies him to vote for the next pope. Dr Pell, who was born in Ballarat and served as priest in the diocese for almost 20 years, was one of 30 people appointed cardinal by Pope John Paul II on Sunday. Speaking to The Courier yesterday, Dr Pell said he was "enormously grateful" for his education at St Patrick's College and for his time in Ballarat, which formed the cornerstone of his career.

