'It is inexplicable': man convicted of culpable driving causing death drives dangerously again

news, latest-news,

A man who has previously spent a decade in prison for killing a person and seriously injuring others on the road is in custody again for dangerous driving during a police pursuit. Police saw Kevin McKay speeding at 170km/h through roadworks in a 100km/h zone on Geelong-Bacchus Marsh Road in Parwan soon after midnight in September 2021. The police car was gaining ground in an attempt to intercept the 40-year-old, before he braked suddenly and then sped away. Police started a pursuit and McKay, from Fawkner, was seen driving on the wrong side of the road, turning his headlights on and off and mounting curbs and gutters in an attempt to escape. McKay's car, a Suzuki Swift, was damaged during the pursuit and became stuck in a dip where he surrendered to police. Police found more than $2000 cash in his wallet, almost half a kilogram of cannabis in his backpack and 0.26 grams of methylamphetamine. Two phones were seized and officers saw multiple messages relating to the purchase and sale of drugs. McKay pleaded guilty to driving and drug trafficking offences at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, appearing via video link from custody. Defence lawyer Heidi Keighran said McKay had spent 110 days in custody since he was arrested on September 24. She asked the magistrate to consider imposing a combined sentence of jail time and a community corrections order, arguing McKay needed support upon his release to break the cycle of drug use. Ms Keighran said McKay was a victim of significant family violence as a child and experienced drug and alcohol addiction and severe mental health issues. She said it was conceded his prior conviction for culpable driving causing death and the high speeds he was travelling on the night of offending were aggravating features. OTHER COURT NEWS: McKay was released from prison for causing the death of one person and injury of three other people on the roads in late 2018. Ms Keighran said McKay pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, was cooperative with police and his rehabilitation was paramount. "A successful rehabilitation flows on to protecting the community," she said. "He hasn't had any ongoing treatment. He is a risk of relapsing into drug use if appropriate supports aren't put in place upon his release back into the community." Magistrate Letizia Torres said it was 'inexplicable' McKay would drive in such a dangerous manner given his prior convictions. "You better than anyone would know the consequences of such actions," she said. Ms Torres said she would order a community corrections order assessment but she had not yet made up her mind on sentencing. "It is in your best interest and the communities best interest that you stop using and putting yourself and others at risk," she said. "You haven't had a community corrections order in the past and had an interrupted chance at parole, so treatment may be best for everybody." McKay will return to court for sentencing in late January. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/0027c8b7-39c8-4a42-8713-bd2f6db6a5ad.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg