Mourning Indigenous lives lost since colonisation, a dawn remembrance service will again be held at Lake Wendouree on January 26. The Survival Day event ran for the first time in 2020, and was a striking moment for Ballarat - it was one of the first dawn services of its kind to be held in Victoria, acknowledging massacres and the Frontier Wars and the struggles faced by Indigenous people since. It was held online for 2021 due to the pandemic. READ MORE: Survival Day Dawn Ceremony recognised at Reconciliation Awards Organised by Ballarat's Koorie Engagement Action Group and supported by the City of Ballarat, the service begins at 5.30am at View Point, with the entire community welcome. In a media release, council described the event as aiming to bring the community together "to start the day off on a meaningful, healing and respectful journey (just as the ANZAC Day Dawn Service is important to all Australians) to acknowledge people who fought for a better life for all today". IN THE NEWS Council notes the event will be held according to state government COVID-safe regulations. More information is available online. Council's Lake Wendouree fireworks display will be held on January 16. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/1dd16fd1-0ec4-43b0-85a4-48b995286089.jpg/r0_141_4591_2735_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg