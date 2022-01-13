'Family violence offenders need to be dealt with severely': magistrate sends clear message

news, latest-news,

A magistrate has warned perpetrators of family violence they could expect to go straight to jail more often for offences the community was 'sick and tired of'. The comments come as an increasing proportion of matters heard in the Ballarat courts relate to family violence. The widespread problem continually ranks as one of the highest rates of offending in crime statistics. Crime Statistic Agency data revealed family violence incidents rose 5.9 per cent in the 2020-21 financial year and breaches of family violence orders rose 22 per cent. The number of family incidents recorded in Ballarat is higher than the Victorian average per 100,000 population "Family violence has to be condemned in the strongest terms," Magistrate Mark Stratmann said at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. "I am sick and tired, like the community is, of seeing people in relationships of trust be abused and sworn at and in this case, slapped and punched. "It demeans them, reduces their ability to make controlling decisions about their life and it does nothing for you. "It is a whole course of conduct that completely ignores the issue of respect not only for the person who cares for you, but also for yourself." John Gangur, 45, pleaded guilty at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday to unlawful assault. Police prosecutor Senior Constable Jack Fletcher said Gangur assaulted a woman by slapping her across the face twice during an argument. The court heard he threatened to keep slapping her if she 'didn't get some sense' and the victim reported the assaults to police. The victim had minor injuries and was upset when she spoke to police. Gangur is charged over an earlier incident in May 2020 when he slapped the victim to the head then punched her. The victim called police and told them Gangur had smashed three of her mobile phones in the past week. Gangur locked himself in a caravan, was being abusive and refusing to talk to police, saying he would only come out by force, so officers called for backup. Gangur opened the caravan door with a pair of scissors in his hand, which he dropped on police orders but then charged at the officers. Police used a taser to arrest him. Gangur was also charged with failing to answer bail and was remanded into custody on January 6, 2022. Defence lawyer Adrian Paull said Gangur had been convicted for serious violence in the past, when he almost severed a pregnant women's leg and she miscarried. He said Gangur had a tough upbringing living on the streets from age 10 and he was introduced to alcohol and drugs by his parents. The court heard Gangur had eight children and had been engaging in family violence support. "You are a father of many children. Think about all your kids and what kind of adults you want them to grow up to be," Mr Stratmann said in his sentencing remarks. "You are not beyond rehabilitation. There is still a chance for you to do something about this but it has just got to stop. "The Supreme Court has said family violence offenders need to be dealt with severely. "You will find over time more and more people will be going straight to jail if they treat their partners the way you have treated this person." Gangur will be assessed for a community corrections order and will return to court on Friday for sentencing. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

