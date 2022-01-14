RoadNats: Roseman-Gannon leads charge to join criterium honour roll | elite women's entries

news, latest-news,

A first-time champion will be crowned in the elite women's criterium title at the Fed Uni AusCycling Road National Championships in Ballarat on Friday with no past winners competing. Ruby Roseman-Gannon will start as a hot favourite after a big 2021. The Victorian 22-year-old swept all four stages of the National Road Series finale on the Sunshine Coast and continued her run at the Bay Crits in Geelong at the weekend with wins in each of the two stages. Roseman-Gannon signed a two-year contract with Team BikeExchange and she will be eager to stand on top of the podium in her new colours. She said being her first time racing for an international team she hoped to soak up the experience from riders such as Amanda Spratt and Jess Allen. There will be no Spratt or Allen, who won the national criterium title in 2017, beside her in Ballarat, but going on her form this should not be an issue for her. Some 60 elite and under-23 riders will face the starter.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/3ea9a88b-0c04-4904-8747-16fc328ad87b.jpg/r9_185_3605_2217_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg