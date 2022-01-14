RoadNats: Roseman-Gannon leads charge to join criterium honour roll | elite women's entries

A first-time champion will be crowned in the elite women's criterium title at the Fed Uni AusCycling Road National Championships in Ballarat on Friday with no past winners competing.
Ruby Roseman-Gannon will start as a hot favourite after a big 2021.
The Victorian 22-year-old swept all four stages of the National Road Series finale on the Sunshine Coast and continued her run at the Bay Crits in Geelong at the weekend with wins in each of the two stages.
Roseman-Gannon signed a two-year contract with Team BikeExchange and she will be eager to stand on top of the podium in her new colours.
She said being her first time racing for an international team she hoped to soak up the experience from riders such as Amanda Spratt and Jess Allen.
There will be no Spratt or Allen, who won the national criterium title in 2017, beside her in Ballarat, but going on her form this should not be an issue for her.
Some 60 elite and under-23 riders will face the starter.
ELITE/UNDER-23 WOMEN ENTRIES
2 Amber PATE (InForm TMX Make)
3 Chelsea HOLMES* (Inform TMX MAKE)
4 Elizabeth NUSPAN* (Inform TMX MAKE)
5 Eloise SANDOW* (InForm TMX Make)
6 Matilda RAYNOLDS (Inform TMX Make)
7 Carlee TAYLOR (Inform TMX Make)
8 Ella BLOOR (Inform TMX make)
10 Suzy WOOD (Knights of Suburbia)
11 Ashlee JONES* (Knights of Suburbia)
14 Lisa JACOB (Knights of Suburbia)
16 Kate PERRY (Knights of Suburbia)
17 Keely BENNETT* (Knights of Suburbia)
18 Alexandra MANLY (Bike Exchange Jayco)
19 Ruby ROSEMAN-GANNON (Bike Exchange Jayco)
20 Neve BRADBURY* (Canyon sram)
23 Holly LUBCKE* (ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast)
24 Lauren PERRY (ARA Pro)
25 Maeve PLOUFFE (ARA Pro)
26 Sophie EDWARDS* (ARA Pro)
29 Alexandra MARTIN-WALLACE* (ARA Pro)
30 Rachael WALES (ARA Pro)
31 Alisha WELLS* (ARA Pro)
32 Alana FORSTER (Butterfields)
33 Elizabeth YOUNG (Butterfields)
34 Lucie FITYUS* (Cycling Development Foundation)
35 Emma PRATT (Cycling Development Foundation)
36 Hannah SEELIGER* (Cycling Development Foundation)
37 Nicole MITSIGEORGIS (Cycling Development Foundation)
38 Lauren THOMAS* (Giant Racing Team)
43 Sophie MALOWIECKI (Giant)
45 Courtney SHERWELL (Roxsolt Liv SRAM)
46 Izzy FLINT* (Roxsolt Liv SRAM)
47 Nicola MACDONALD (Roxsolt Liv SRAM)
49 Peta MULLENS (Roxsolt Liv SRAM)
51 Saffron BUTTON (Roxsolt Liv SRAM)
52 Tilly FIELD (Roxsolt Liv SRAM)
57 Rose VASSEL (StepFWD Soomom)
58 Sharni MORLEY* (StepFWD Soomom)
59 Georgia WHITEHOUSE (Sydney Uni-Staminade)
62 Jennifer DARMODY (Sydney Uni-Staminade)
63 Jessica PRATT (Sydney Uni-Staminade)
64 Gina RICARDO (Sydney Uni-Staminade)
65 Josie TALBOT (SydneyUni-Staminade)
66 Laura CHANCELLOR* (Women's Racing Project)
68 Mia HAYDEN* (Women's Racing Project)
70 Bree PLAYEL (VA Pro Racing)
73 Nicole WILSON (VA Pro)
74 Darcie RICHARDS* (VA Pro)
82 Emily FOWLER (Intervelo)
83 Celia COWAN* (Norwood CC)
85 Haylee FULLER* (Rupelcleaning-Champion)