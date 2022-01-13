Hives bows out of Australian Open qualifiers

news, latest-news,

Zoe Hives' fairytale return to professional tennis wasn't to be with the Kingston star bowing out of the second round of Australian Open qualifiers in straight sets. The 25-year-old impressed to stay in the contest but American Emina Bektas proved too strong, winning 7-5, 7-5. Bektas owns a singles ranking of 216, far eclipising Hives' 625. The American's service game was the difference on Thursday with the 28-year-old nailing 72 per cent of her first serves, compared to Hives' 59 per cent, and winning 96 per cent of her first serve games. Hives a had a game-high 17 unforced errors - a figure not all surprising given it was her second professional game since September 2019. Hives received a qualifying wildcard and beat China's Han Xinyun in the opening round 7-5, 6-0. In her two years off the scene due to postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), Hives' singles ranking has dropped from 140.

