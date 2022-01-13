news, latest-news, Ballarat property

This stylish large home is spread over an impressive three levels, with views of the city skyline and a resort-style backyard. The upstairs level includes a beautiful master bedroom, a full private ensuite, large walk-in robe, three additional bedrooms with built-in robes, a bathroom, toilet and rumpus room. Downstairs has a front formal lounge with gas log fireplace and bay window, a central kitchen, study, bathroom, three more bedrooms and a large family lounge room on the lower level. The gourmet kitchen is the centrepiece of the home and features wide stone benchtops, stainless steel appliances, a large central island stone bench with inbuilt wine storage, and a walk-in pantry with ample room for both a fridge and freezer combo. Outside is a fully landscaped oasis, including a built-in pizza oven, open fireplace, ice bucket table, heated hot tub, decking over split levels and established trees and garden. Additional features include central heating and refrigerated cooling, an automated gardening system, four undercover carparks and street parking. This home is perfectly suited to either a large family, or someone wishing to operate working from home, with a front street entrance and parking permits, plus a family entrance at the side of the home. This property is a rarity in Ballarat's tightly held and competitive inner city real estate market. If you have been waiting for the right moment to purchase a grand home with inner city convenience, wait no more. Call the agency today to book your private inspection.

