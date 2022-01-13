news, latest-news,

Works to upgrade a troublesome car park in the centre of Ballarat will get under way next week, with a fresh asphalt surface and new tree plantings hoped to revitalise the Eastwood Street shopping centre. Construction will begin on Monday with works to include the replacement of the existing rough and potholed asphalt surface, new line marking, tree planting, traffic islands and pedestrian access through the car park to Little Bridge Street. The car park is one of the busiest in the city, serving two major supermarkets and almost a dozen small businesses, but has been a nuisance for residents due to its uneven and potholed surface. According to the tender documents released in September, the car park will have more than 400 spaces upon its completion with a new pedestrian thoroughfare running straight from Woolworths to Little Bridge Street, rather than the existing zig-zagging version. IN OTHER NEWS: Existing trees outside Woolworths and at the northern end of the car park will be retained with 11 others to be removed, but 43 new trees will be planted, including red boxes and spotted gums. The tender for the project has been awarded to Ballarat Excavation and Transport with works planned to take six to eight weeks to complete if weather allows. While the car park will be accessible throughout the construction period as the main asphalt works will take place at night, there will be disruptions to traffic throughout the area. The $1.5 million project is mainly being funded through the federal government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program, along with funding from council's Bakery Hill Urban Renewal Plan and Coles. Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney the the funding provided a much-needed boost to the car park. "The Eastwood Street car park has required a lot of maintenance over recent years, particularly patching up potholes, and it is long overdue for a makeover," he said. "We will work hard to ensure there is as little disruption as possible to both shoppers and traders during this period but I'm sure everyone will be looking forward to a really positive outcome once the works are complete."

