The search for 14-year-old former Ballarat resident Krystal Cain, last seen in floodwaters in southeast Queensland is continuing in an area police say looks like a "war zone". Krystal became separated from her father after their car became submerged in floodwaters near Booubyjan, northwest of Gympie, about 3am on Saturday. Emergency services and volunteers in helicopters, boats, trail bikes, 4WD vehicles and on horseback have been looking for her. The extensive search was continuing slowly in an "incredibly dangerous" environment, Gympie Patrol Group Inspector and District Disaster Coordinator Paul Algie said on Thursday. Insp Algie told reporters it was admirable community members wanted to help, but asked for the search to be left to trained experts. "We have experienced searchers already succumbing to heat stress, leg and ankle injuries due to the difficult terrain," he said. "Just driving along the Burnett Highway towards Booubyjan looked like a war zone." IN OTHER NEWS: There was damaged infrastructure, dead livestock, fences down, large piles of debris and crashed and submerged vehicles. The search was in an area within a 10 kilometre radius from where Krystal was last seen and would continue over days and weeks, with officers holding grave fears for the teenager who had disappeared "without a trace". "We will change, as time goes on, the way we search, but no officers, nobody who's attached to this search will be giving up," Insp Algie added. "We will just continue as we can access different areas and using different strategies to try and find this child." Krystal was born and raised in Ballarat and attended Delacombe Primary School before moving to the Echuca area. A GoFundMe page has been set up to aid the search efforts for Krystal. -WITH AAP

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/1a9c5f35-fd59-4369-a8a1-4ecb4298bf27.jpg/r2_0_719_405_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg