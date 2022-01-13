Five charged over three-day crime spree

news, latest-news,

Members of a group who are alleged to have committed a series of offences across western Victoria this month have been remanded in custody after police executed a search warrant in Wendouree and found a number of allegedly stolen goods. Police have confirmed to The Courier that they arrested and charged five people after executing a search warrant at a Dover Street address on Saturday. Numerous police units descended on the home in the afternoon, where they found and seized a number of allegedly stolen items including a car, three firearms, a large quantity of cash and power tools. Police remained at the home for several hours. It comes after a series of offending, including burglaries and thefts, across Ararat, Horsham and Ballarat during a three-day crime spree this month. The offending is alleged to have begun with a home invasion in Ararat on Wednesday, January 5, followed by the theft of a car and caravan in Ararat the following day. IN OTHER NEWS The offenders are then alleged to have committed a burglary in Horsham on Saturday, January 8. Police have alleged that four firearms and $45,000 in cash was stolen during the burglary. That same date another burglary was committed in Horsham, during which a number of power tools were taken. Police have also alleged the offenders were involved in a vehicle ramming in Ballarat on Saturday, January 8. Following the search warrant, five people were arrested and later charged. They include a 20-year-old Wendouree woman, a 26-year-old Wendouree man, a 19-year-old Miners Rest man and a 30-year-old man from Mount Clear. A 27-year-old Horsham man has also been charged. The four men were remanded in custody earlier this week while the woman was granted bail. All five of the accused will return to the Ballarat Magistrates' Court in March. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hayley.elg/06f392b5-b5ef-4d2a-bb44-8bbcff89be76.jpeg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg