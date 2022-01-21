news, latest-news,

Police have announced they are scaling back the search for former Ballarat teenager Krystal Cain after she was swept away in floodwaters in Queensland. After a 13-day search involving divers, officers on foot, horseback, use of ATVs, aerial assets and drones, Queensland Police announced on Friday they had found no trace of the 14-year-old. Human Remains Detection Dogs and specialised search officers also joined the search this week and drones will be continued to be used within the 10km radius where she was last seen. "Krystal's family has been notified and remain supportive of the efforts of all emergency services, and our thoughts remain with her family and friends at this difficult time," the police said in a statement. "Police would particularly like to acknowledge the assistance provided by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services personnel, SES volunteers and Lifeflight." Krystal became separated from her father, Lenny, after their car became submerged in floodwaters near Booubyjan, northwest of Gympie, about 3am on Saturday. Her mother Sarah, also formerly from Ballarat, travelled to Queensland during the search. Emergency services and volunteers in helicopters, boats, trail bikes, 4WD vehicles and on horseback had been looking for the 14-year-old. The extensive search was continuing slowly in an "incredibly dangerous" environment, Gympie Patrol Group Inspector and District Disaster Coordinator Paul Algie said during last week. The search was in an area within a 10 kilometre radius from where Krystal was last seen and was set to continue for weeks, with officers holding grave fears for the teenager who had disappeared "without a trace". "We will change, as time goes on, the way we search, but no officers, nobody who's attached to this search will be giving up," Insp Algie said last week. Krystal was born and raised in Ballarat and attended Delacombe Primary School before moving to the Echuca area with her father, who also used to call Ballarat home. In an online fundraising page set up by her aunt during the search, Krystal was described as "a bright soul with the world at her finger tips". The post said she was "a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and friend with an incredible talent to sketch all things anime".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/acab6148-428b-4e2d-ad39-d7b888796ce9.jpg/r92_106_351_252_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg