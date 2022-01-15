The Human Face of Ballarat: Emerge from the dark

news, latest-news,

On Boxing Day 2021, a beloved nurse, and neighbour of the Parry family, tragically passed away. In response to the death, the Parrys placed a joke on their front gate. You should always be kind to nurses. Remember they choose the catheter size. Dedicated to Lisa and family. The joke, one of hundreds displayed on the iron gate over the last two years, would have gone down well with its intended audience. The late neighbour had been a fan of the Parrys' schtick from the start. "The first (joke) we put out (in 2020), Lisa was walking on her way to work and I could hear her laughing from inside the house," Victoria Parry, the mother of three children and herself a nurse, said. In March 2020, little did the Parrys know their initiative involving short gags would become a phenomenon, with a dose of humour being provided every day since the pandemic began. "We started them when everyone started isolating," Mrs Parry said. "We wanted a way to connect with the community, but also to bring laughter." The simple gesture has put a spring in the step of those walking past the abode. "There were a few people that (first) day and I thought, 'It's giving people joy'," Mrs Parry said. "Then, you'd see some people taking photos and sending them onto people." Passersby will talk to the family about the wisecracks. Notes of appreciation have been left in the mail box. Recently, an antiquated book on riddles was delivered. So dedicated is the family, each joke is laminated and husband Russell even bought his charming wife a guillotine for Christmas. Helping others in need has become a hallmark of Mrs Parry's life. She works as a nurse at St John of God Ballarat Hospital. More recently, Mrs Parry has taken on a position with Ballarat Health Services, working in the realm of mental health, focusing on aged care and young mothers. "I thought there was an increased need for mental health services," Mrs Parry said. "I've always had a lot of respect for the elderly . I think mothers especially, if they don't have family support or aren't connected with their community, it's a recipe for disaster." Mrs Parry's personal experiences have largely led to her tackling this distinct challenge. She observed her late father's struggles and she is no stranger to the tribulations of mental illness herself. Mrs Parry's first encounter with it began at secondary school. While she fondly looks back at her education, there were hurdles, on occasion vast in nature, which needed to be overcome. "I certainly struggled to adapt to the start of secondary school," Mrs Parry said. "I don't know whether it was coming from a much smaller school or whether I didn't cope that well with change in general. I got quite sick with anorexia when I was in Year 7. I was in hospital for a term." Upon reflection, Mrs Parry believes the new environment exacerbated existing issues. "(It) was the straw which broke the camel's back," Mrs Parry said. "Mum and dad getting divorced when I was five (was another issue). I think you question whether you could have done anything. I think my personality type, being quite a perfectionist... I put a lot of pressure on myself. "People often develop eating disorders when they feel as though they don't have control over other things. The hospital part was looking after my physical wellbeing. I started seeing a psychiatrist. Thankfully, I was able to get good help." Struggles with mental health would periodically return as adolescence progressed. "I struggled a bit at times, but fortunately I had that foundation in place," Mrs Parry said. "I continued seeing my psychiatrist. Mum and dad were always good supports." Even in adulthood, Mrs Parry has not been immune to the notorious black dog. In 2013, her first child, Samuel, was born. 12 months of post-natal depression ensued. "I immediately went into a dramatic depression," Mrs Parry said. "I was highly anxious. I had a lot of trouble breastfeeding. We were living out at Warrenheip and I probably felt quite isolated out there. I was the first of my friends to have a baby so I wasn't connected with other mothers. I wasn't hospitalised, but I started seeing a psychiatrist who specialised in the area." Over a period, Mrs Parry's health improved. "(It was) a gradual move out of it, becoming less anxious and enjoying being a parent more," Mrs Parry said. Mrs Parry is quick to point out the huge role of her husband. "He took leave from work," she said. "He'd take me to appointments; he'd do anything with Samuel. Russell has always been hands-on as far as feeding, bathing, settling, whatever was needed." The Parrys ensured they were fully prepared prior to their second child, Georgia, being born. "We put a lot of strategies in place," Mrs Parry said. "I was seeing psychiatrists regularly. I was on a different type of medication again. We got to an understanding my metal health was very much affected by sleep deprivation and we made sleep a big priority." While some difficulties arose, Mrs Parry was able to rise above. "I think I probably was (unwell)," Mrs Parry said. "Georga had terrible silent reflux. I did need some help, but I think it was her more than me." Mrs Parry has a wealth of understanding stemming from her life so far. Many will benefit from it. "You can't be everything to everybody," Mrs Parry said. Mrs Parry firmly believes looking after oneself is essential. "Particularly once I had children, I realised I need to be well in order to be a good mum," she said. "When I'm well and happy, I'm a more functional and present parent. I think lots of mums struggle with selfcare. I think it's important, and it's important for your kids to see, that you're a person who has needs." 