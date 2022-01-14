Lochinvar Art still a chance to run in Ballarat Pacing Cup

news, latest-news,

Lochinvar Art remains a chance to defend his Ballarat Pacing Cup title on Saturday, January 22. His Shepparton trainer-driver David Moran was initially leaning against a return to Bray Raceway, but has indicated in the past week he is now considering making the trip. Lochinvar Art, the winner of 28 races and $1.368m in stakes, is having his first start back from injury in his hometown Shepparton Cup on Saturday night. The champion six-year-old has not raced since taking out the AG Hunter Cup in February last year. It gave him six wins on end, including going back-to-back in the Shepparton and Ballarat Cups. Moran initially planned to go straight from Shepparton this weekend to the $500,000 Hunter Cup at Melton on Saturday, February 5. He will now consider adding the group 1 $110,000 PETstock Ballarat Cup to Lochinvar Art's program if he pulls up well. If Lochinvar Art does run in Ballarat he will be attempting to be only the second to win the Cup in consecutive years. Australian-owned New Zealander Smolda went back-to-back in 2016 and 2017. Sinbad Bay is the only other two-time winner of the Ballarat Cup, with his successes coming in 1991 and 1996. Nominations for the Cup meeting close on Monday, with the barrier draw to take place on Monday night. The meeting will also feature the group 2 $30,000 EB Cochran Trotters Cup and $20,000 heats of a new The Breakthrough Pace series.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/388246ec-c160-413e-b01e-5ca05e20ff2e.jpg/r283_405_3218_2063_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg