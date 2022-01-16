RoadNats: Frain gives elite women's road race title Ballarat flavour

news, latest-news,

New national road race cycling champion Nicole Frain provided a Ballarat flavour to the elite women's podium at Buninyong on Sunday. While hailing from Tasmania, Frain is familiar with Ballarat, having been a Federation University student and part of its elite athlete program. So with the AusCycling Road Nationals Championship course running through the Fed Uni Mt Helen campus, it was more than appropriate that this section would be pivotal as Frain rode to success. Frain made her winning move over the top of the climb on the last of nine 11.6km laps with a solo break and when she reached the university grounds she was almost 10 seconds in front. From that point there was no coming back for the chasing bunch. She hit the line four seconds ahead of 11 riders, with Victoria's Grace Brown claiming silver and Alyssa Polites (Victoria) bronze, as well as the under-23 gold medal. Frain, although 29 years of age, is relatively new to cycling, having taken it up only four years ago after being a body builder-turned triathlete. Claiming the highly prestigious title in her fourth time at the championships continues her rise in the sport. Late last year she had the privilege of riding in the inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes as well being being in the United States Frain's win was a reward for a big team effort by Roxsolt Liv SRAM, which had nine riders in the field. Teammates Emily Herfoss, Peta Mullens and Ballarat-based Tilly Field all played major supports roles at the front of the race at various times. Frain summed it up: "That was great from us."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/d810face-f5a9-47ef-bea6-4a3d5827b80e.JPG/r409_103_3811_2025_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg