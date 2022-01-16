sport, ballarat-cricket,

Since moving to the top of the order, Sajith Dissanayaka has posted three-consecutive scores over 60. It's little suprise Napoleons-Sebastopol has won every one of those games. Dissanayaka's latest outing brought 91 runs off 87 balls against Brown Hill with five sixes. Before that was an unbeaten 127 runs from 76 balls with nine sixes and 13 fours against wicket. Dissanayaka's first time opening the batting against Darley in the final match before the holiday break saw hit notch a vital 60. In total, he's scored 278 runs as an opener at an average of 139. It's a change that's proved a masterstroke. Before, batting at first-drop and four, Dissanayaka had amassed 174 runs at an average of 24.85. WATCH DISSANAYAKA IN ACTION AGAINST BROWN HILL The move to the top has given the all-rounder comfort with extra pace on the ball, while the early fielding restrictions have offered the leniency to play his naturally aggressive game. While a lot about cricket is deduced to runs and wickets, games are often swayed by the immeasurables. Conceding runs early can dent a bowler for the day and it's a tactic Dissanayaka has pounced on. Against Darley he took 13 runs off the third over. In the 10-wicket win against Mt Clear, he smashed 11 runs off the third, 19 off the ninth and 20 off the 10th. At the weekend, it was an 11-run return off the third over and 10 off the eighth. Showing such disregard towards what's tradtionally deemed the hardest time to bat benefits Dissanayaka's side in two ways. It demoralises the opposition, while allowing his teammates in the sheds the chance to relax in the knowledge a platform has been set. Dissanayaka and Dan Scott are averaging 116 runs as an opening partnership, batting at least 20 overs together on every occasion. It's some platform.

