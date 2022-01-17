Countdown to Ballarat Cycle Classic: ride, run or walk for cancer research

news, latest-news,

With the prestigious annual RoadNats cycling championships in town, and all eyes on Ballarat, one thing in recent days has become certain: Ballarat would easily take a podium finish in the sports event destination stakes. But another space in which Ballarat has long led the way is globally-recognised cancer research. And, happily, the Ballarat Cycle Classic brings together the best of both those worlds, with all funds raised by the iconic event given to research undertaken by Ballarat's Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute (FECRI) - the only regionally-based cancer research centre in Australia. IN OTHER NEWS: The event itself boasts five road ride distances, including the Spud100 - a casual 160km ride for the leisurely fit - as well as mountain-bike riding and a pet-inclusive family fun-run or walk around Lake Wendouree. For the more adventurous among us, event organisers have added a new category of competition this year: the gravel grind - a 45km trek through the hidden tracks of Creswick forest beginning and finishing at Brown Hill reserve. One of the ambassadors headlining this year's Cycle Classic is 24-year-old Ballarat cyclist Nick White, a former Australian under-23 road champion who has represented Australia on the international racing circuit. White, who came an impressive seventh in the elite men's criterium in the RoadNats on Friday - after spending most of last year away from competitive cycling - said it was an honour to promote the cause. "Ever since I was first asked to be an ambassador, it's meant a lot to me for [FECRI] to give me the kind of responsibility that comes with that role," he said. "To be able to do whatever I can to help fundraising for the Fiona Elsey cancer centre, as small as that part may be, is really important." "For Ballarat to have a [cancer research] centre like it is really significant. "Cancer is close to everyone now; you can't go anywhere without knowing someone affected." Due to a clash of competition commitments, White unfortunately can't attend the Cycle Classic, but he stressed the event and the unsurpassed social atmosphere it creates wasn't one to be lightly missed. "I'd really encourage people to register and get out there and enjoy the atmosphere and the great rides our region has to offer," he said. Over the last 15 years, the Cycle Classic has raised around $2 million, and heavily contributed to FECRI-led breakthroughs in the areas of ovarian cancer treatment, bowel cancer prevention as well as leukaemia and breast cancer treatment. Most recently, FECRI, under the leadership of George Kannourakis, was recognised for identifying possible new immunotherapy targets for ovarian cancer and histiocytic disorders. The cancer research institute does not receive government funding and relies entirely on the generous support of the community to continue its research into more effective ways to diagnose, prevent and treat cancer. FECRI was established in 1998 in honour of the memory of Ballarat teenager, Fiona Elsey, who was 14 years old when she lost her fight to cancer in 1991. Every day, nearly 370 Australians are diagnosed with cancer. The Ballarat Cycle Classic is on February 19 and 20. Register at www.ballaratcycleclassic.com.au. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154038149/2f69d555-71f1-4248-8432-e5a5301a1e00.jpg/r0_116_4092_2428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg