Swiss Hero has become a favourite in Archie Alexander's Ballarat stable. The six-year-old made it four wins on end in the $50,000 Camperdown Cup, 1600m, on Saturday. The sequence began at Warrnambool in early November and with about three weeks between each run has also scored at Morphettville and Geelong to take his earnings to $199,000. It has been a tough road for Swiss Hero ($3.70 favourite) to get to this point. He was injured in winning at Swan Hill in August 2020 and was not seen again at the races until May last year. Once he hit top form there has been no stopping him. Swiss Hero completed a double for Alexander after Red Muscat ($9) saluted in a maiden, 1600m, at his second race start and first-up since August. He also gave Alexander his 300th career win. They were among four winners for jockey Declan Bates, who also scored on Double Delight ($4 favourite) in a 0-58 handicap, 2220m.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/5ba0af7f-3eda-4f0e-9882-0139024d257d.jpg/r0_177_3626_2226_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg