news, latest-news,

A woman was treated at hospital for cuts to her head after a group of people from the one family assaulted her at her home. Mother Louise Loughnane was one of the members of the group and was armed with a homemade taser when she punched the victim to the head. The Redan woman pleaded guilty to theft with a weapon, assault in company, possession of cannabis and heroin and breaching a community corrections order at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday. The court heard Loughnane's partner had accused the victim of stealing money from him on a night in August 2020. Loughnane, her son and her son's partner all started 'having a go' at the victim, before Loughnane punched her to the head while holding a handmade taser, causing her to fall to the ground. One co-accused struck the victim to the side of the head with a golf club, causing her to fall and black out. Another co-accused smashed glass bottle to her head causing deep laceration and bleeding. One of the offenders took the victim's handbag and they all fled from the property. An ambulance transported the victim to hospital where she was treated with stitches for the cuts. CCTV footage showed the offenders at the property. Loughnane was found with heroin and cannabis at her property when she was arrested. Magistrate Ron Saines said there was a case to consider imprisonment. "It is serious offending putting this person in hospital because of some allegation you are not a part of," he said. Mr Saines said Loughnane was sentenced in the past for similar conduct upon another victim. She will remain on bail and return to court in June for deferred sentencing. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/4a5b6f5e-4ae7-412b-a3b5-67cc1f92bd8e.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg