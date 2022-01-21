news, latest-news,

THE future of the Rock Ballarat festival is clouded after organisers were forced to postpone this year's event which was due to be held from February 4-13. Victoria's ongoing COVID battle is behind the event which was hoped to return to its usual early February time slot this year. Organisers said the difficulties associated with running indoor events had forced their hand. IN OTHER NEWS: "While we have been working hard to schedule the bands and events, it has become increasingly apparent that the current circumstances in Australia make it impossible to host a multi-day indoor event," a note posted on the festival's website said. "At this stage we do not have a date for another event in 2022, however we will be working with the Ballarat City Council, local venues and the rock 'n' roll community to ensure that a revised date does not conflict with other similar events. "We are devastated that we are once again unable to run our event in February and we apologise to all of our followers." Ticket holders have been promised refunds which are to be processed. "We ask you all to stay tuned to our social pages and website where we will be providing updates as they occur," the statement said. Last year, a truncated event was able to run during the first weekend of May.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/69862c2c-abc6-41fd-a6f1-60b07926d1a4.JPG/r12_515_4916_3286_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg