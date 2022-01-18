news, latest-news,

Buninyong has delivered the shock of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region midweek pennant season, ending ladder-leader Midlands' seven-match unbeaten streak. The visitors entered the match languishing in the bottom half of the ladder but reversed the form book to claim two rinks and defeat Midlands by six shots. The Keith Chapman-skippered rink proved the difference, winning 22 to 14 to offset a four-shot loss in a different rink. Elsewhere, City Oval rose to second with a five-shot win against Victoria. The Ian Robinson-skippered rink were the best performers, winning 21 to 11.

