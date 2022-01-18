Buninyong has delivered the shock of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region midweek pennant season, ending ladder-leader Midlands' seven-match unbeaten streak.
The visitors entered the match languishing in the bottom half of the ladder but reversed the form book to claim two rinks and defeat Midlands by six shots.
The Keith Chapman-skippered rink proved the difference, winning 22 to 14 to offset a four-shot loss in a different rink.
Elsewhere, City Oval rose to second with a five-shot win against Victoria.
The Ian Robinson-skippered rink were the best performers, winning 21 to 11.
Midlands 49 (2) def by Buninyong 55 (14)
Maureen Goldmisth, Kevin McGrath, Patricia Speechley, Paul Kennedy 14 def by Leonie Donnely, Stephen Falconer, Yvonne Clark, Keith Chapman 22; Jusy Wilson, Janet Vincent, Geoffrey Jenkins, Paul Carlyle 21 def Helen Slater, Terry McDonald, Barbara Voigt, Brian Wilcock 17; Judith Winnell, Eric Kosloff, Lynette Lock, David Speechley 14 def by Patti McGregor, Joan Worth, Norman Hand, Wayne Morgan 16
Victoria 55 (2) def by City Oval 59 (14)
Jill Hopper, Brenda Hughes, Robert Chapman, Richard Haddrick 18 def by Terry O'Faarrell, Sally McCracken, Janine Roberts, Wayne Roberts 19; Alexe Hamilton, Debbie Gorin, Alan Dennis, Leslie Quick 11 def by Betty Paton, Sandra Grano, Leigh McKenzie, Ian Robinson 21; Donna Leeson, Frances Haddrick, Perter Hawkins, Noel Verlinden 26 def Peter Orr, Cheryl Magrath, Elizabeth Kierce, Chris Smith 19
BMS 62 (16) def Sebastopol 51 (0)
Ivan Annear, Dianne Hampson, Judith Lindsay, Jeff Ryan 25 def Nora Walters, Suzanne Cassells, David Cassells, Ian Hedger 22; Bethel Ryan, Geoff Allan, Lynette Bryce, Robert Dickinson 19 def by Annette Hovey, Patricia Cole, Shayne Bottrell, John Hofstra 14; Michelle Tait, Julia Holton, Linda Johannsen, Michael Hampson 18 def Lorraine Lawrence, John Copeman, Carol Gallop, Joseph Hayes 15
Creswick 62 (3) def by Central Wendouree 64 (13)
Sigrid Glasspool, Bernie O'Malley, Rebecca Cooper, Alan Annear 26 def Sandra Middleton, Ian Long, Barry Adams, Heather Hopkinson 20; Jai Chamberlain, Elizabeth Hocking, Richard Irwin, Beth Huntley 18 drew Edward Lee, Margaret O'Meara, Marily Blake, Anthony Gutteridge 18; Stephen Pope, Judith Caddy, Dusty Taylor-Irwin, Gerry Flapper 18 def by Meryl Holloway, John Stevens, Margaret Wilikins, Ian Batters 26
Webconna 69 (14) def Clunes 57 (2)
Margaret Alpen, Joy Felthan, Harold Worsley, Leah McArthur 21 def Susan Boland, Terry Kinnersly, Jenny Cameron, Lindsay Tucker 15; Coral Crawford, Murray Alpen, Barry McArthur, Jennifer Shepher 23 def Lois Hudson, Debbie Annear, Peter Brough, Leanne Dixon 18
MIDLANDS +128 score diff, 136pts
Central Wendouree +17, 107
Buninyong 47 (0) def by Daylesford 75 (16)
City Oval 77 (14) def Beaufort 45 (2)
Learmonth 72 (14) def Mt Xavier 54 (2)
Central Wendouree 64 (4) def by Smeaton 1 70 (12)
Sebastopol 58 (2) def by Smeaton 2 66 (14)
City Oval 62 (12) def Midlands 57 (4)
Invermay 57 (12) def Victoria 53 (4)
BMS 71 (16) def Sebastopol 49 (0)
Learmonth 49 (3) def by Central Wendouree 68 (13)
Linton 75 (16) def Daylesford 34 (0)
Bungaree 62 (14) def Smeaton 49 (2)
Creswick 43 (2) def by Buninyong 69 (14)
Central Wendouree 60 (14) def Webbcona 57 (2)
Mt Xavier 72 (16) def Sebastopol 38 (0)
Midlands 74 (16) def Ballarat East 52 (0)
Ballarat 42 (0) def by City Oval 61 (16)
Ballarat North 76 (16) def Victoria 40 (0)
Linton 50 (14) def Ballan 35 (0)
Midlands 30 (0) def by Victoria 46 (14)
City Oval 35 (2) def by Beaufort 4B 40 (12)
Buninyong 38 (12) def Webbcona 37 (2)
Beaufort 4G 33 (0) def by Clunes 39 (14)