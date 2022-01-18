news, latest-news,

Ballarat is without a win after two rounds of the Central Highlands region under-17 cricket competition, the Kirton Shield. Gisborne chased down Ballarat 's 151 with six wickets in hand and six overs to spare at Napoleons on Tuesday. One round remains. Opener Leo Turnbull-Gent top scored for the BCA with 64 (5 fours). Abhilasha Rodrigo was next best with 17 as one of several who made handy starts in the 50-over match. Matt Barake had a day out with the ball with 5-33 off 10 overs. Ballarat struck twice in quick succession in Gisborne's top order to have it 3-76, but could not go on with it.

