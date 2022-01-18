news, latest-news,

Despite a rough two years for the hospitality industry, Armstrong Street Vietnamese restaurant Saigon Allee is looking to expand its footprint to include an upper floor and balcony area. Applications have been submitted to both the Victorian Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation and the City of Ballarat to expand the restaurant space to include another 77 patrons. The council application is to extend the business' red line to the first floor, but also reduce its parking requirements and display additional signage. The upper level would include a bar service area with a small cooking space, indoor seating and a balcony seating area at the rear of the building. IN OTHER NEWS: "The existing upper level comprises a balcony area to the rear of the building, whilst the remainder of the upper level is open plan. This application seeks to provide additional dining opportunities internally, together within the existing balcony area and provide a bar service area and other restaurant amenities and work area," the planning documents say. A planning permit was issued in August 2017 for the current restaurant, which currently included the ground floor and an outdoor garden area. The restaurant's current liquor licence allows up to 50 patrons, with trading hours between 7.30am and 11pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 11pm Sunday. There are no alterations planned to the venue's trading hours. The planning documents can be viewed at eservices.ballarat.vic.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/8e0082ac-1a0a-4b1c-80a0-a2756bd38d6d.jpg/r457_700_3378_2350_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg