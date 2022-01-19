news, latest-news,

There could be a new rooftop bar overlooking Lake Wendouree if plans are approved for an upgrade to a popular drinking hole. The Lake View Hotel has applied for a planning permit to develop a rooftop bar atop the Wendouree Parade venue. The $450,000 expansion is planned to be built nearly five metres above the existing bistro area, between the older hotel building to the north and the surrounding apartments to the south, but still below both the hotel building and surrounding apartments. The rooftop bar would be also setback at least three metres from the front facade of the hotel building. A brick wall would separate the rooftop bar from the apartments and create a noise barrier while a steel balustrade would face the lake. IN OTHER NEWS: The roof of the terrace is proposed to be partially open to both the lake to the west and to the east with solid panelling through the middle while the roof's structural columns would be covered in 'synthetic turf' to blend with the terrace. Planning documents, submitted by iPlanning Services Pty Ltd, said the design of the rooftop would blend with both the hotel and the neighbouring apartments. "The use of steel and timber, reflects the residential apartments and the verandah around the hotel and the brick wall is similar in colour and texture of the hotel building. The structure sits recessed within the footprint and has minimal visual impact from the surrounding streetscape and broader Lake Wendouree precinct," the documents say. Access to the terrace would be through the hotel's southern wall, with a new arched doorway proposed to blend in with the existing windows. The planning documents say the new door would be a 'minimal alteration' that 'does not impact on the facade' or 'remove any important heritage fabric'. While the application seeks to increase the licenced area of the venue to include the rooftop terrace, no extensions to hours or patron numbers are proposed with the capacity remaining at 400 people with 253 on the first floor. "The proposed additions will enhance the dining experience with additional 'open air' environments which are highly desirable given the events of last 12 months and a desire for greater space as we work towards a 'covid normal' operating environment," the documents say. "The rooftop terrace is to provide protection of the outdoor dining from the weather and provide a new area within the premises for patrons to enjoy. The Lakeview Hotel is part of the Ballarat's tourism and provides a place for tourists to enjoy a meal while overlooking one of the main tourist attractions, Lake Wendouree."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/117387b6-7548-4e88-85f8-91bb5158c121.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg