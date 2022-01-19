news, latest-news,

More than two million Victorians who received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose three months ago can now get their booster shot, after the state reduced the interval. Victoria recorded 20,769 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths on Wednesday, 10,726 from PCR tests and 10,043 from rapid antigen tests. Premier Daniel Andrews said, "effective immediately", 2.45 million Victorians aged over 18 can receive their third dose. "This will help more people get third-dosed quicker," he told reporters in Melbourne. New South Wales also reduced its time frame on Wednesday. A four-day vaccine blitz has also been announced across the state from this Friday to Monday. 60,000 appointments will be available across key state-run vaccination centers in Victoria, including the Mercure in Ballarat. Walk-up vaccinations will also be available at the Mercure between 8.30am and 3pm Sunday. All sites across the state except for Ballarat and Dandenong Plaza will offer both Pfizer and Moderna doses. More to come. We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible.

