Spirit Of St Louis is racing for a special place in the annals Victorian harness racing in the group 1 $110,000 PETstock Ballarat Pacing Cup on Saturday night. He is attempting to join Ballarat great Sting Lika Bee as the only winners of the coveted Ballarat, Bendigo and Shepparton Cups in the one year. Trained by Belinda McCarthy in NSW, Spirit Of St Louis has taken the country cups circuit by storm after winning an Inter Dominion Champion heat and contesting the final in his home state. He delivered at Bendigo on January 8 and then upstaged last year's Ballarat Cup winner and this year's favourite Lochinvar Art in the Shepparton gold Cup. Spirit Of St Louis has drawn one at Bray Raceway, but he faces an even bigger task to complete the treble against Lochinvar Art and McCarthy's second runner Expensive Ego. As much as Spirit Of St Louis has improved since arriving from New Zealand midway through last year, he still lives in the shadow of stablemates King Of Swing and Expensive Ego. When Sting Lika Bee, raced and trained by Brian Tuddenham at Haddon, became the first to capture the Ballarat, Bendigo and Shepparton treble in 2007, the racing calendar had a different look. While Spirit Of St Louis is fronting up for the third week running, Sting Lika Bee had two weeks between Ballarat and Bendigo, and then more than a month to Shepparton. Bewteen Bendigo and Shepparton though, Tuddenham guided Sting Lika Bee to an unforgettable victory in the AG Hunter Cup and Casey Classic. Before Sting Lika Bee, the legendary Popular Alm had gone the closest to a clean sweep of the three cups in 1982. He won Shepparton and Bendigo, but had to settle for second to Doubter in Ballarat. Popular Alm would go on to win a Ballarat Cup the next year. Quite Famous is another winner of the three, but his were spread across three years - Shepparton in 1987 and 1988, Bendigo in 1988 and Ballarat in 1990. Spirit of St Louis is on the third line of a fixed odds market with tab.com.au behind Lochinvar Art, which has shortened, and Expensive Ego. Ballarat and District Trottng Club has programmed nine races with the first at 6.24pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/c6e84969-0f4e-419c-baef-e6607781c266.JPG/r0_42_448_295_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg