Ballarat is unbeaten in all three age divisions after the opening day of the Western Victoria Girls' Cricket Shield at Hamilton on Wednesday. The BCA under-18s had two wins, while the under-14s and under-16s took the points in one twenty20 fixture each. Lillee Barendsen anchored Ballarat's 44-run win over Hamilton/Wimmera in the under-18 competition after being sent in. The opener hit 70 (12 fours) while sharing 72-run stand with Ally Steenhuis, 11, and adding 51 for the second wicket with Eliza Patterson Lade, 16, in 2-123. That followed a 13-run win over Warrnambool, also after being asked to bat. Imogen O'Brien also had a big day in the under-16s as Ballarat reached 1-186 to defeat South East by 68 runs. She top scored with an unbeaten 76 with 11 boundaries. She had an opening stand of 71 with Charli McLennan, 30 (5 fours) and then joined forces with Ella Young, 47no to put on 115. Ballarat's under-14 top order was also dominant in a 67-run win over Wimmera, retiring three batsman to give players time at the crease.

